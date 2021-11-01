Game Recap: Hornets 125, Trail Blazers 113
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Led by LaMelo Balls 27 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, the Hornets defeated the Trail Blazers, 125-113. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 26 points (8-14 FG), seven rebounds and five assists for the Hornets in the victory, while CJ McCollum (25 points, eight assists) and Damian Lillard (14 points, 12 assists) combined for 39 points for the Trail Blazers in the losing effort. The Hornets improve to 5-2 on the season, while the Trail Blazers fall to 3-3.