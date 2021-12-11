Game Recap: Hornets 124, Kings 123

Cody Martin made the game-winning free throw with 5.5 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Hornets over the Kings, 124-123. James Bouknight led the Hornets with a career-high 24 points (6-8 3pt FG), while Miles Bridges added 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in the victory. DeAaron Fox tallied a game-high 31 points and four steals for the Kings in the losing effort. The Hornets improve to 15-13 on the season, while the Kings fall to 11-15.