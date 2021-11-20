Game Recap: Hornets 121, Pacers 118
LaMelo Ball recorded a season-high 32 points, along with 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Hornets as they defeated the Pacers, 121-118. Gordon Hayward added 25 points and three steals for the Hornets in the victory, while Malcolm Brogdon tallied 16 points for the Pacers in the losing effort. The Hornets improve to 10-7 on the season, while the Pacers fall to 6-11.