Game Recap: Hornets 113, Pistons 103

The Hornets defeated the Pistons 113-103 tonight in Detroit. Kelly Oubre Jr. had a game-high 27 points along with four rebounds and two assists to lead Charlotte while Terry Rozier (21 points, nine assists, six rebounds) and P.J. Washington (20 points, five rebounds) combined for 41 points in the victory. Jaden Ivey had 16 points and six assists while James Wiseman had 16 points and a career-high 13 rebounds for Detroit in the loss. The Hornets improve to 22-46 with the win, while the Pistons falls to 15-52 with the loss.