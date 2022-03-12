Game Recap: Heat 117, Cavaliers 105
The Heat defeated the Cavaliers, 117-105. Bam Adebayo led all scorers with 30 points, 17 rebounds and three steals for the Heat, while Jimmy Butler added 24 points, four rebounds and five assists in the victory. Evan Mobley tallied 19 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the Cavaliers in the losing effort. The Heat improve to 45-23 on the season, while the Cavaliers fall to 38-28.