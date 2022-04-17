Game Recap: Heat 115, Hawks 91
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Atlanta HawksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Miami HeatLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Led by Jimmy Butlers 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals, the No. 1 seed Heat defeated the No. 8 seed Hawks in Game 1, 115-91. Duncan Robinson added a Playoff career-high 27 points, including a Heat Playoff franchise record eight 3pt FGM (8-9) in the victory, while Trae Young tallied eight points (1-12 FG, 0-7 3pt FG), six rebounds and four assists for the Hawks. The Heat lead this best-of-seven First Round series 1-0, with Game 2 taking place on Tuesday, April 19.