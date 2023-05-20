Game Recap: Heat 111, Celtics 105
After closing the game on a 24-9 run, the Heat defeated the Celtics in Game 2, 111-105. Jimmy Butler led the way for the Heat with 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Caleb Martin (Playoff career-high 25 points) and Bam Adebayo (22 points, 17 rebounds, nine assists) added a combined 47 points in the victory. Jayson Tatum tallied 34 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists for the Celtics. The Heat lead this best-of-seven series, 2-0, with Game 3 taking place on Sunday, May 21 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT).