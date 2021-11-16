Game Recap: Heat 103, Thunder 90
The Heat defeated the Thunder, 103-90. Tyler Herro led all scorers with 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry added 11 points and 11 assists in the victory. Josh Giddey tallied six points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two blocks for the Thunder in the losing effort. The Heat improve to 9-5 on the season, while the Thunder fall to 5-8.