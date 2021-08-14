Game Recap: Hawks 94, Heat 90

The Hawks defeated the Heat, 94-90, after closing the game on a 13-2 run. Jalen Johnson led all scorers with 25 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Hawks, while Skylar Mays added 24 points and nine assists in the victory. Max Strus tallied 24 points and four assists for the Heat in the losing effort. The Hawks improve to 2-2 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Heat fall to 2-2.