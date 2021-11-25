Game Recap: Hawks 124, Spurs 106
Led by Trae Youngs 31 points, 7 rebounds and 11 assists, the Hawks defeated the Spurs, 124-106. Clint Capela added 11 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks and a career-high five steals for the Hawks in the victory, while Dejounte Murray tallied 22 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists for the Spurs in the losing effort. The Hawks improve to 10-9 on the season, while the Spurs fall to 4-13.