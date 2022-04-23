Game Recap: Hawks 111, Heat 110
Led by Trae Youngs 24 points, four rebounds and eight assists, including the go-ahead floater with 4.4 seconds remaining in regulation, the No. eight seed Hawks defeated the No. one seed Heat in Game three, 111-110. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Hawks in the victory, while Jimmy Butler tallied 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Heat. The Heat lead this best-of-seven First Round series 2-1, with Game four taking place on Sunday, April 24 (TNT, 7:00 p.m. ET)