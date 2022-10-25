Game Recap: Grizzlies 134, Nets 124
The Grizzlies defeated the Nets, 134-124. Desmond Bane recorded a career-high 38 points (32 in the 2nd half) and 8 3pt FGM for the Grizzlies, while Ja Morant added 38 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the victory. Kevin Durant tallied 37 points (14-20 FG), five rebounds and four assists for the Nets, while Kyrie Irving added 37 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Nets in the losing effort. The Grizzlies improve to 3-1 on the season, while the Nets fall to 1-2.