Game Recap: Grizzlies 133, Pacers 103

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Memphis Grizzlies
    Memphis Grizzlies
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Indiana Pacers
    Indiana Pacers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Grizzlies have officially clinched a spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs as they defeated the Pacers, 133-103. Desmond Bane led all scorers with 30 points (12-15 FG), five rebounds and five assists for the Grizzlies, while Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 points and two blocks in the victory. Lance Stephenson tallied a team-high 25 points for the Pacers in the losing effort. The Grizzlies improve to 51-23 on the season, while the Pacers fall to 25-49.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories