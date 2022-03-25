Game Recap: Grizzlies 133, Pacers 103
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Memphis GrizzliesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Indiana PacersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Grizzlies have officially clinched a spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs as they defeated the Pacers, 133-103. Desmond Bane led all scorers with 30 points (12-15 FG), five rebounds and five assists for the Grizzlies, while Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 points and two blocks in the victory. Lance Stephenson tallied a team-high 25 points for the Pacers in the losing effort. The Grizzlies improve to 51-23 on the season, while the Pacers fall to 25-49.