Game Recap: Grizzlies 124, Magic 96
The Grizzlies defeated the Magic, 124-96. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 25 points, four rebounds and seven assists in 28 minutes of play, while Desmond Bane added 24 points and six rebounds in the victory. Cole Anthony tallied 19 points and four assists for the Magic in the losing effort. The Grizzlies improve to 44-21 on the season, while the Magic fall to 16-49.