Game Recap: Grizzlies 123, Jazz 118
The Grizzlies defeat the Jazz, 123-118. Desmond Bane led all scorers with 24 points, six rebounds and nine assists for the Grizzlies, while Tyus Jones (21 points, six assists, season-high four steals) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (19 points, nine rebounds, five blocks) added a combined 40 points in the victory. Lauri Markkanen tallied 21 points and eight rebounds for the Jazz in a losing effort. The Grizzlies have won their 6th consecutive game and improve to 26-13 on the season, while the Jazz fall to 20-23.