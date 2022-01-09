Game Recap: Grizzlies 123, Clippers 108
The Grizzlies defeated the Clippers, 123-108. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 26 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and five blocks, while Desmond Bane added 23 points (5-8 3pt FG) in the victory. Marcus Morris Sr. tallied a season-high 29 points for the Clippers in the losing effort. The Grizzlies improve to 27-14 on the season, while the Clippers fall to 19-21.