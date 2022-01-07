Game Recap: Grizzlies 118, Pistons 88
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Grizzlies have now won seven consecutive games as they defeated the Pistons, 118-88. Ja Morant led all scorers with 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Grizzlies in the victory, while Cade Cunningham recorded 12 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Pistons in the losing effort. The Grizzlies improve to 26-14 on the season, while the Pistons fall to 7-30.