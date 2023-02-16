Game Recap: Grizzlies 117, Jazz 111
The Grizzlies defeat the Jazz, 117-111. Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded 26 points (4 3PM), nine rebounds, five steals and four blocks for the Grizzlies, while Desmond Bane (24 points, six rebounds, four assists) and Ja Morant (20 points, eight rebounds, nine assists) added a combined 44 points in the victory. Kelly Olynyk led all scorers with a season-high 28 points and 14 rebounds for the Jazz in the losing effort. The Grizzlies improve to 35-22 on the season, while the Jazz fall to 29-31.