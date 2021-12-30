Game Recap: Clippers 91, Celtics 82

The Clippers defeated the Celtics, 91-82. Marcus Morris Sr. recorded a team-high 23 points, along with ten rebounds for the Clippers, while Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 30 points and eight rebounds for the Celtics in the losing effort. The Clippers improve to 18-17 on the season, while the Celtics fall to 16-19.

