Game Recap: Clippers 131, Spurs 126
The Clippers defeat the Spurs, 131-126. Kawhi Leonard led all scorers with a season-high 36 points, along with 4 rebounds and 7 assists for the Cloppers, while Norman Powell (26 points, 3 rebounds) and Paul George (16 points, season-high 12 assists) added a combined 42 points in the victory. Keldon Johnson tallied 23 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Spurs in the losing effort. The Clippers improve to 24-24 on the season, while the Spurs fall to 14-32.