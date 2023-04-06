Game Recap: Clippers 125, Lakers 118
The Clippers defeated the Lakers, 125-118. Kawhi Leonard recorded 25 points, seven rebounds, and four assists for the Clippers, while Norman Powell (27 points) and Russell Westbrook (14 points, three rebounds, four assists) added a combined 41 points in the victory. LeBron James led all scorers with 33 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists for the Lakers, while Anthony Davis added 17 points and 11 rebounds in the losing effort. The Clippers improve to 42-38 on the season, while the Lakers fall to 41-39.