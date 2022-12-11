Game Recap: Clippers 114, Wizards 107
The Clippers defeated the Wizards, 114-107. Paul George led all scorers with 36 points, eight rebounds, and six assists for the Clippers, while Kawhi Leonard (13 points, eight rebounds, six assists) and John Wall (13 points, three assists) added a combined 26 points in the victory. Kyle Kuzma tallied 35 points and 12 rebounds for the Wizards, while Kristaps Porzingis added 30 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists in the losing effort. The Clippers improve to 15-13 on the season, while the Wizards fall to 11-16.