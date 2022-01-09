Game Recap: Celtics 99, Knicks 75
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Celtics defeated the Knicks, 99-75. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 22 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists, his 1st career triple-double. Jayson Tatum added 19 points for the Celtics in the victory, while Julius Randle tallied 13 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Knicks in the losing effort. The Celtics improve to 19-21 on the season, while the Knicks fall to 19-21.