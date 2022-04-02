Game Recap: Celtics 128, Pacers 123
The Celtics defeated the Pacers, 128-123. Jaylen Brown (32 points, seven assists) and Jayson Tatum (31 points, six rebounds, six assists) combined for 63 points for the Celtics in the victory, while Tyrese Haliburton tallied 30 points (10-11 FG, 6-6 3pt FG) for the Pacers in the losing effort. The Celtics improve to 48-30 on the season, while the Pacers fall to 25-53.