Led by Jayson Tatum's 30 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists, the Celtics defeated the Hawks in Game 6, 128-120. Jaylen Brown added 32 points for the Celtics in the victory, while Trae Young tallied 30 points and 10 assists for the Hawks. After closing out this best-of-seven series, 4-2, the Celtics now advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals where they will face the Philadelphia 76ers. Game 1 will be played on May 1.