Game Recap: Celtics 126, Trail Blazers 112
Jayson Tatum recorded 34 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the Celtics as they defeated the Trail Blazers, 126-112. This is Tatum’s 38th 30+ point game of the season. Jaylen Brown notched 27 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Celtics in the victory, while Damian Lillard tallied his league-leading 15th 40-point game of the year with 41 points (25 in the 4th quarter), four rebounds and five assists for the Trail Blazers in the losing effort. The Celtics improve to 49-22, while the Trail Blazers fall to 31-39.