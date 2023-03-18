Game Recap: Celtics 126, Trail Blazers 112

Planet Sport

Ronaldo, who turned 38 in February, has been selected by new manager Roberto Martinez for the home tie with Liechtenstein and the trip to Luxembourg in Group J. The former Manchester United forward, who has 196 caps, had said he would never turn his back on his country following their World Cup exit at the hands of Morocco in December, but ended his Facebook post on an ambiguous note. "For now, there's not much more to say," wrote Ronaldo, who was a second-half substitute in the 1-0 loss to Morocco and left the field in tears at full-time. Ronaldo, who has scored eight goals in nine appearances for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, is joined in the 26-man squad by a host of Premier League players, including former Manchester United team-mate Bruno Fernandes, Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, Liverpool's Diogo Jota and Chelsea's Joao Felix.