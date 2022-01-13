Game Recap: Celtics 119, Pacers 100
The Celtics defeated the Pacers, 119-100. Jaylen Brown (34 points, 7-11 3pt FG) and Jayson Tatum (33 points, seven rebounds, four assists) combined for 67 points for the Celtics, while Domantas Sabonis tallied 17 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Pacers in the losing effort. The Celtics improve to 21-21 on the season, while the Pacers fall to 15-27.