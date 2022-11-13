Game Recap: Celtics 117, Pistons 108
The Celtics defeated the Pistons, 117-108. Jayson Tatum recorded a season-high 43 points (13 points in the 4th quarter) and 10 rebounds, while Marcus Smart added 18 points and 10 assists for the Celtics in the victory. Jaden Ivey tallied a career-high 26 points, adding four rebounds and three assists, while Bojan Bogdanovic added 28 points, six rebounds, and four assists for the Pistons in the losing effort. The Celtics have now won 6 in a row and have improved to 10-3 on the season, while the Pistons fall to 3-11.