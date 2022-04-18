Game Recap: Celtics 115, Nets 114
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Boston CelticsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Brooklyn NetsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Led by Jayson Tatum’s 31 points, four rebounds and eight assists, including the game-winning layup as time expired in regulation, the Celtics defeated the Nets in Game one, 115-114. Kyrie Irving (39 points, five rebounds, six assists) and Kevin Durant (23 points, four rebounds, three assists) combined for 62 points for the Nets. The Celtics lead this best-of-seven First Round series 1-0, with Game two taking place on Wednesday, April 20.