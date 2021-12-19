Game Recap: Celtics 114, Knicks 107

The Celtics defeated the Knicks, 114-107. Jayson Tatum recorded 25 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics, while Jaylen Brown added 23 points, four rebounds and five assists in the victory. Evan Fournier tallied a career-high tying 32 points for the Knicks, while Kemba Walker added a season-high 29 points in the losing effort. The Celtics improve to 15-15 on the season, while the Knicks fall to 13-17.

