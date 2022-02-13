Game Recap: Celtics 105, Hawks 95

The Celtics have now won eight consecutive games as they defeated the Hawks, 105-95. Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics with 38 points (25 in the 2nd half) and 10 rebounds, while Jaylen Brown added 17 points and nine rebounds in the victory. Trae Young (30 points, 10 assists) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (season-high 26 points) combined for 56 points for the Hawks in the losing effort. The Celtics improve to 33-25 on the season, while the Hawks fall to 26-30.

