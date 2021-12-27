Game Recap: Cavaliers 144, Raptors 99

The Cavaliers defeated the Raptors, 144-99. Kevin Love led the Cavaliers with 22 points (6-9 3pt FG) and 9 rebounds in 18 minutes of play, while Darius Garland added 22 points and 8 assists in the victory. Yuta Watanabe tallied a career-high 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors in the losing effort. The Cavaliers improve to 20-13 on the season, while the Raptors fall to 14-16.

