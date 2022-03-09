Game Recap: Cavaliers 127, Pacers 124
Led by Darius Garlands career-high 41 points (21 in the 4th quarter), along with five rebounds and 13 assists, the Cavaliers defeated the Pacers, 127-124. Evan Mobley added 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers in the victory, while Tyrese Haliburton tallied 25 points, five rebounds and nine assists for the Pacers in the losing effort. The Cavaliers improve to 38-27 on the season, while the Pacers fall to 22-45.