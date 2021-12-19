Game Recap: Cavaliers 119, Bucks 90

The Cavaliers defeated the Bucks, 119-90. Darius Garland recorded 22 points (10-13 FG), four rebounds and six assists for the Cavaliers, while Ricky Rubio added 15 points and 10 assists in the victory. Jordan Nwora tallied a season-high 28 points, along with 10 rebounds and four assists for the Bucks in the losing effort. The Cavaliers improve to 19-12 on the season, while the Bucks fall to 19-13.