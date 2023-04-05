Game Recap: Cavaliers 117, Magic 113
Donovan Mitchell recorded his fourth consecutive 40-point game as the Cavaliers defeated the Magic 117-113. Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 43 points, five rebounds, and four assists as Darius Garland added 16 points and 10 assists. Markelle Fultz scored 23 points while Paolo Banchero tallied 20 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists for Orlando. The Cavaliers improve to 50-30 with the win, while the Magic fall to 34-45. With the loss, the Magic are eliminated from playoff contention.