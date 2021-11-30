Game Recap: Cavaliers 114, Mavericks 96

The Cavaliers defeated the Mavericks, 114-96. Jarrett Allen led the way for the Cavaliers with a career-high 28 points, along with 14 rebounds, while Evan Mobley added 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in the victory. Luka Doncic tallied 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Mavericks in the losing effort, his 1st triple-double of the season and the 38th of his career. The Cavaliers improve to 11-10 on the season, while the Mavericks fall to 10-9.