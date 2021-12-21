Game Recap: Bulls 133, Rockets 118
The Bulls defeated the Rockets, 133-118. DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 26 points and six assists for the Bulls, while Lonzo Ball added 19 points, five rebounds, eight assists and five steals in the victory. Christian Wood tallied 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Rockets in the losing effort. The Bulls improve to 19-10 on the season, while the Rockets fall to 10-21.