Game Recap: Bulls 130, Wizards 122
The Bulls have now won nine consecutive games as they defeated the Wizards, 130-122. Zach LaVine led all scorers with 27 points for the Bulls, while DeMar DeRozan added 15 points, five rebounds and a game-high eight assists in the victory. Bradley Beal tallied 26 points and six assists for the Wizards in the losing effort. The Bulls improve to 26-10 on the season, while the Wizards fall to 19-20.