Game Recap: Bulls 116, Heat 108
The Bulls defeat the Heat, 116-108. DeMar DeRozan recorded a game-high 37 points, along with six rebounds and nine assists, while Ayo Dosunmu (17 points, six rebounds) and Nikola Vucevic (15 points, 17 rebounds) added a combined 32 points for the Bulls in the victory. Jimmy Butler tallied a team-high 24 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Heat, while Tyler Herro added 23 points and six rebounds in a losing effort. The Bulls improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Heat fall to 0-1.