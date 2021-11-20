Game Recap: Bulls 114, Nuggets 108
Zach LaVine recorded a season-high 36 points, along with five rebounds and four assists for the Bulls as they defeated the Nuggets, 114-108. DeMar DeRozan added 26 points and six rebounds for the Bulls in the victory, while Aaron Gordon tallied 28 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Nuggets in the losing effort. The Bulls improve to 11-5 on the season, while the Nuggets fall to 9-7.