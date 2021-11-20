Game Recap: Bucks 96, Thunder 89
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Led by Giannis Antetokounmpos 21 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists, the Bucks defeated the Thunder, 96-89. Khris Middleton added 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Bucks in the victory, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 17 points and six rebounds for the Thunder in the losing effort. The Bucks improve to 8-8 on the season, while the Thunder fall to 6-9.