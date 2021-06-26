Game Recap: Bucks 125, Hawks 91

Led by Giannis Antetokounmpos 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists, the No. 3 seed Bucks defeated the No. 5 seed Hawks, 125-91, in Game 2. Jrue Holiday added 22 points and seven assists for the Bucks in the victory, while Trae Young tallied 15 points and three assists for the Hawks. This best-of-seven series is now tied, 1-1, with Game 3 taking place on Sunday, June 27 at 8:30 p.m. ET

