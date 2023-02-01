Game Recap: Bucks 124, Hornets 115

The Canadian Press

After a mediocre first half of the season, Mike McEwen's new-look team finally found the spark it was looking for at the Ontario Tankard. Now the foursome will wear home province colours at the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier in London, Ont. "It just all came together," third Ryan Fry said Monday. "Hopefully we can ride that wave into London and make a bit of noise and see if we can find ourselves playing on the (last) weekend." McEwen, Fry, Brent Laing and Jonathan Beuk endured a slow start to the