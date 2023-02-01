Game Recap: Bucks 124, Hornets 115
The Bucks defeat the Hornets, 124-115. Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 34 points and 18 rebounds for the Bucks, while Khris Middleton (18 points, three assists) and Jrue Holiday (15 points, season-high 13 rebounds) added a combined 33 points in the victory. LaMelo Ball tallied 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, his 1st triple-double this season and 8th of his career, for the Hornets in the losing effort. The Bucks improve to 34-17 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 15-37.