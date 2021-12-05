Game Recap: Bucks 124, Heat 102

The Bucks defeated the Heat, 124-102. Khris Middleton recorded 22 points, six rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks, while Bobby Portis added 19 points and 16 rebounds in the victory. Max Strus tallied a career-high 25 points for the Heat in the losing effort. The Bucks improve to 15-9 on the season, while the Heat fall to 14-10.

