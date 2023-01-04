Game Recap: Bucks 123, Wizards 113
Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career-high 55 points (20-33 FG), 10 rebounds and seven assists, the Bucks defeated the Wizards, 123-113. This is Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 1st 50+ point game of the season, and 4th of his career. Brook Lopez added 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks in the victory, while Kristaps Porzingis tallied 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Wizards in the losing effort. The Bucks improve to 24-12, while the Wizards fall to 17-22.