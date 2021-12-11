Game Recap: Bucks 123, Rockets 114

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 41 points (15-19 FG), along with 17 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks for the Bucks as they defeated the Rockets, 123-114, in Houston. Khris Middleton added 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Bucks in the victory, while Christian Wood tallied 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Rockets in the losing effort. The Bucks improve to 17-10 on the season, while the Rockets fall to 8-17.