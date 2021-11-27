Game Recap: Bucks 120, Nuggets 109

The Bucks defeated the Nuggets, 120-109. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks with 24 points (10-13 FG), 13 rebounds and seven assists, while Khris Middleton (17 points, five rebounds, seven assists) and Jrue Holiday (16 points, five rebounds, six assists) added a combined 33 points in the victory. Aaron Gordon tallied a team-high 18 points, along with nine rebounds and three assists for the Nuggets in the losing effort. The Bucks improve to 12-8 on the season, while the Nuggets fall to 9-10.