Game Recap: Bucks 117, Wizards 111
The Bucks defeated the Wizards 117-111. Giannis Antetokounmpo racked up his fourth triple-double of the year and 33rd of his career with 23 points, a season-high 13 assists, and 10 rebounds as Jrue Holiday (19 points and 7 assists) and Jevon Carter (20 points) combined for 39 points in the victory. Bradley Beal had a game-high 33 points to go with 9 rebounds as Kristaps Porzingis added 24 points and 14 rebounds in the losing effort. With the win, the Bucks improve to 46-18, while the Wizards fall to 30-34 with the loss.