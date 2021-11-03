Game Recap: Bucks 117, Pistons 89
Led by Giannis Antetokounmpos 28 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and four blocks, the Bucks defeated the Pistons, 117-89. Jerami Grant tallied a team-high 21 points for the Pistons, while Cade Cunningham added six points, two rebounds and three assists in the losing effort. The Bucks improve to 4-4 on the season, while the Pistons fall to 1-6.