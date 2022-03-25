Game Recap: Bucks 114, Wizards 102
The Bucks defeated the Wizards, 114-102. Jrue Holiday led all scorers with 24 points and 10 assists for the Bucks, while Grayson Allen added 21 points in the victory. Kristaps Porzingis tallied 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists for the Wizards in the losing effort. The Bucks improve to 46-27 on the season, while the Wizards fall to 30-42.